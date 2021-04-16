Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end, police say

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in the city’s north end.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, south of Highway 400, at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.
Police said there were reports of multiple people seen running through a nearby ravine after multiple gunshots were fired.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. Officers confirmed he died in the hospital shortly after.
Less than half an hour later, officers reported being called to another shooting close by at Wilson Avenue and Ridge Road.
With respect to the second shooting, witnesses reported a vehicle speeding away from the scene. However, no further suspect information was immediately released.
A man reportedly walked into a hospital later on with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.
Police said it is not known if the two shootings are connected.
