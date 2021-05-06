Nova Scotia sets another daily COVID-19 record with 182 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a new single day record, as the number of active cases in the province surpassed 1,300.

There are 155 cases in the Central Zone, 16 in the Eastern Zone, seven in the Northern Zone and four in the Western Zone.

As of Thursday, there are 45 people in hospital, including nine in ICU.

Since May 1, the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise steadily in Nova Scotia.

New cases

Out of these 182 new cases of COVID-19, two in the Central Zone involve a staff member and resident of the Clarmar Residential Care Facility, a residential care home in Dartmouth.

This is the third staff member and third resident at the facility to test positive.

“There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread,” the province said.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,733 tests.

Given high testing volumes, the province said it may take up to five to seven days to learn test results via the 1-844 COVID-19 test results phone line.

As of Wednesday, 347,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 37,346 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 1,622 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths. There are 310 resolved cases.

‘This is different than the first wave’

Premier Iain Rankin kicked off the post-cabinet media availability Thursday by expressing his frustration with Nova Scotians who continue to bend or break public health protocols in the midst of the province’s most serious outbreak.

“I am still frustrated, I don’t know what more I can say to Nova Scotians to make sure they take this issue seriously,” Rankin said. “People need to co-operate in order for those restrictions to work.”

He also urged people to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually as much as possible this weekend.

“We will levy fines, we didn’t last year, we’re doing it now…we really need to do a bit better to stay within their communities,” Rankin said.

He also said he might impose tougher travel restrictions to reduce the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, as Atlantic Canada’s worst COVID-19 outbreak shows no signs of letting up.

“This is different than the first wave and second wave with the variants, and if Dr. Strang and Public Health have other restrictions they think will help, I won’t hesitate to put them in.”

Rankin said the restrictions imposed last week when the province went into a two-week lockdown were harsher than the measures taken during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

On April 27, the province ordered the closure of schools, malls, gyms, bars, restaurants and most retail stores – and it closed its borders to all non-essential travel.

Rankin also doubled the maximum fine for those caught violating the province’s public health rules, including a ban on travel between municipalities.

Earlier Thursday, police in two Nova Scotia communities confirmed they had laid charges in connection with COVID-19 restrictions.

Health and Wellness Minister Zach Churchill also confirmed that to date, nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 have been detected from rapid testing across the province.

COVID-19 exposures

The NSGEU said Thursday it had a number of COVID exposures within the 811 call centre, which is operated by Emergency Medical Care Inc.

As of Thursday morning, there are two confirmed cases at this facility, as well as a number of workers awaiting tests and test results, a release from the union said.

“Despite having what now constitutes an outbreak at this workplace, the employer and government, which funds the service, are refusing to allow these members to work remotely,” a statement said..

According to the union, the essential work that is being done by 811 workers can be safely and effectively off-site.

Here’s the numbers since last Saturday, all which have been over 100:

May 1- 148 reported cases of COVID-19

148 reported cases of COVID-19 May 2- 133 reported cases of COVID-19

133 reported cases of COVID-19 May 3- 146 reported cases of COVID-19

146 reported cases of COVID-19 May 4- 153 reported cases of COVID-19

153 reported cases of COVID-19 May 5- 175 reported cases of COVID-19

175 reported cases of COVID-19 May 6 – 182 reported cases of COVID-19

