Nova Scotia sets new daily record with 175 COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a new single-day record, as the number of active cases in the province surpassed 1,200.

The previous single-day record was set Tuesday of this week, with 153 new cases.

There are 149 new cases in the central health zone, 13 in the eastern health zone, nine in the western health zone and four in the northern health zone.

In a release, the province said there is community spread in the central zone, while the other health zones “continue to be closely monitored for community spread.”

The province said a backlog in testing has been resolved and the lab is now processing tests within 48 to 72 hours. However, Public Health is still working through a backlog in case contact and data entry, and that’s expected to be resolved in the coming days.

Given high testing volumes, it may take five to seven days to get a result via the 1-844 COVID phone line.

“People tested due to a potential exposure, because they have symptoms, or were advised by public health to self-isolate until receiving test results, should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative result,” the release said. “Close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and those who were present at high-risk exposure locations are required to self-isolate for a full 14 days, regardless of test result.”

The province currently has 1,203 active cases of the virus. The number of people in hospital has climbed to 40, including nine in the ICU. So far, 69 people have died of the disease.

“Case numbers continue to be very high and that’s not unexpected,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“As the lab worked through its backlog, positive cases were added into our data system and the data entry is still a bit behind. That delay is reflected in the high numbers we’re still seeing. The team is working hard and I expect data entry will catch up quickly. We should not take any comfort from this — even without a lag our numbers would still be too high. Nova Scotians need to stay the course and follow restrictions.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 11,506 tests on Tuesday.

Cases in Membertou First Nation

In a release, Membertou First Nation said two community members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are both self-isolating, as required.

It said contact tracing is taking place and any close contacts will be contacted by Public Health.

“As a community, we must rally around those who become positive with the COVID-19 virus,” the release said. “Kindness, checking in, and support go a long way in helping the mental health of those who are dealing with the virus.”

The First Nation is asking anyone who may have been in touch with someone who becomes positive with COVID-19 to get tested and self-isolate.

