COVID-19: Police charge man for driving outside Halifax for non-essential business

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man has been charged with failing to adhere to COVID-19 rules in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

In a release, the New Glasgow Regional Police said they stopped a vehicle and ticketed the male driver for speeding through a construction zone on the Trenton Connector Road in Trenton, N.S.

Police then say they learned the driver was travelling to New Brunswick from Halifax and had travelled to Trenton for non-essential business.

READ MORE: Police break up Halifax party, fine 22 people for breaching health orders

The driver was charged with breaking an order, under the Emergency Management Act, that “all persons are restricted travel within their own municipality.”

There have been others charged recently for disobeying the public health rules.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday night, the Truro Police Service responded to a report of a disturbance at a local hotel, where they said they found people who were violating current public health orders.

1:51 N.S. hospital system on brink of being overwhelmed N.S. hospital system on brink of being overwhelmed

Police chief Dave MacNeil said they were exceeding the gathering limit — which is now confined to a single household — and one of the people was from HRM.

Two women were issued summary offence tickets for $2,422.

Police in Nova Scotia have handed out a number of tickets for violating the Health Protection Act in recent weeks during the third wave of the pandemic.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Police in Nova Scotia hand out more tickets for breaking the rules

Since the beginning of May, at least 27 other people have been charged under the act for holding gatherings, including a party of 10 people and another 17 people in three separate groups over the last weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

And late last month, police in Halifax ticketed 22 people during a “large social gathering” near Dalhousie University.

“Persons who do not follow these directives can face fines and are putting other Nova Scotians at health at risk,” said New Glasgow Regional Police Const. Ken Macdonald in a press release.

— with files from Alex Cooke