COVID-19: 22 people charged for violating N.S. Health Protection Act

Halifax Regional Police charged 22 people for violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act Friday as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
In a release, police said they responded to a report of a large social gathering at a residence on Jubilee Road in Halifax that exceeded the gathering limits.
Officers issued tickets for the violation, which carries a fine of $1,000.
As of Friday, the province has announced that the gathering limit (indoors and outdoors) would be no more than five people.
