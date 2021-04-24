COVID-19: 22 people charged for violating N.S. Health Protection Act

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police charged 22 people for violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act Friday as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of a large social gathering at a residence on Jubilee Road in Halifax that exceeded the gathering limits.

READ MORE: Two people in Halifax region charged for violating N.S. Health Protection Act

Officers issued tickets for the violation, which carries a fine of $1,000.

As of Friday, the province has announced that the gathering limit (indoors and outdoors) would be no more than five people.

1:48 Halifax area students to begin online learning Halifax area students to begin online learning

Advertisement