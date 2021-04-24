Menu

Health

COVID-19: 22 people charged for violating N.S. Health Protection Act

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 9:32 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police charged 22 people for violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act Friday as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of a large social gathering at a residence on Jubilee Road in Halifax that exceeded the gathering limits.

Officers issued tickets for the violation, which carries a fine of $1,000.

As of Friday, the province has announced that the gathering limit (indoors and outdoors) would be no more than five people.

