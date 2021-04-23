Menu

Canada

Two people in Halifax region charged for violating N.S. Health Protection Act

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 9:18 am
With the Nova Scotia border now more restricted than it has been since the start of the pandemic, screening measures are being stepped up. But defining essential travel could be a tall task when everyone has different reasons for trying to enter the province. Callum Smith reports.

Halifax District RCMP have charged a man and a woman for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

In a release, the RCMP said police were notified Tuesday afternoon of a man not following self-isolation requirements at a home in Porters Lake. The man had recently returned from outside of the Atlantic provinces.

The release said the man was not at the home when police arrived, but officers returned later that day and charged him for failing to remain in self-quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days.

The next day, police returned to the same home after receiving a report that a person was not self-isolating after a co-habitant had returned from outside the Atlantic provinces. She was also charged for failing to remain in self-quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days.

Under public health rules, anyone who shares a household with a person who returned from travel outside Nova Scotia, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador for non-essential travel must also self-isolate.

Both were fined $1,000.

