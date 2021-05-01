COVID-19: 10 people fined for holding a party in Halifax during lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people have been fined for holding a social gathering in Halifax early Saturday morning, during a time when the province is in lockdown amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a third-hand report of a loud party at a residence in the 2000 to 3000 block of Parker Street in Halifax around 12:30 a.m.

“Police attended and found that activities were being conducted in excess of the provincially mandated gathering limits,” the release said.

Under current provincial guidelines, gathering limits without social distancing are confined to a person’s household bubble. Smaller households with up to two people are allowed to socialize with two people without social distancing, but those two people must be consistent.

The release said all 10 occupants were issued summary offence tickets under the Health Protection Act, which carry a fine of $2,000.