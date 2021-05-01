Menu

Canada

COVID-19: 10 people fined for holding a party in Halifax during lockdown

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 1, 2021 12:12 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced Sunday the province will increase fines on gatherings from $1,000 to $2,000 after police broke up a house party attended by 22 people in Halifax, which is currently under lockdown.

Ten people have been fined for holding a social gathering in Halifax early Saturday morning, during a time when the province is in lockdown amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a third-hand report of a loud party at a residence in the 2000 to 3000 block of Parker Street in Halifax around 12:30 a.m.

“Police attended and found that activities were being conducted in excess of the provincially mandated gathering limits,” the release said.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports record-breaking 148 cases of COVID-19

Under current provincial guidelines, gathering limits without social distancing are confined to a person’s household bubble. Smaller households with up to two people are allowed to socialize with two people without social distancing, but those two people must be consistent.

The release said all 10 occupants were issued summary offence tickets under the Health Protection Act, which carry a fine of $2,000.

