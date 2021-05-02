Menu

Health

17 ticketed for large gatherings in Halifax as province reports record-breaking COVID-19 cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 2, 2021 10:42 am
Halifax Regional Police responded to three separate noise complaints in Halifax, which resulted in 17 summary offence tickets being issued, for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $2,000. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police responded to three separate noise complaints in Halifax, which resulted in 17 summary offence tickets being issued, for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $2,000. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Police in Halifax handed out 17 tickets — with a $2,000 fine each — on Saturday night for people gathering in large groups during lockdown.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to three separate noise complaints.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports record-breaking 148 cases of COVID-19

The first was at 11:12 p.m. in the 6000-block of Cedar Street, where six men were ticketed for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act.

The second call was at 12:48 a.m. in the 2300-block of Brunswick Street, where one woman and four men were ticketed.

And the the final call was at 1 a.m. in the 1000-block of Bland Street, where four women and two men were ticketed.

The entire province is in a circuit-breaker lockdown, with a record 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the highest since the pandemic began.

The current gathering limit, both indoors and outdoors — is no more than a household bubble without social distancing. In other words, people are expected to gather only with the people they live with. Smaller households with up to two people can socialize with two additional people without social distancing, but the two additional people must be the same people during the lockdown.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia health-care workers steel themselves for influx of COVID-19 patients' Nova Scotia health-care workers steel themselves for influx of COVID-19 patients
Nova Scotia health-care workers steel themselves for influx of COVID-19 patients
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDPandemicHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceHealthLockdownSocial Gatheringscovid-19 lockdownLarge Gatherings

