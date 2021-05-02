17 ticketed for large gatherings in Halifax as province reports record-breaking COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax handed out 17 tickets — with a $2,000 fine each — on Saturday night for people gathering in large groups during lockdown.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to three separate noise complaints.

The first was at 11:12 p.m. in the 6000-block of Cedar Street, where six men were ticketed for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act.

The second call was at 12:48 a.m. in the 2300-block of Brunswick Street, where one woman and four men were ticketed.

And the the final call was at 1 a.m. in the 1000-block of Bland Street, where four women and two men were ticketed.

The entire province is in a circuit-breaker lockdown, with a record 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the highest since the pandemic began.

The current gathering limit, both indoors and outdoors — is no more than a household bubble without social distancing. In other words, people are expected to gather only with the people they live with. Smaller households with up to two people can socialize with two additional people without social distancing, but the two additional people must be the same people during the lockdown.

