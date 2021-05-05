COVID-19: Police in Nova Scotia hand out more tickets for breaking the rules

Send this page to someone via email

More Nova Scotians are facing fines under the province’s Health Protection Act for failing to adhere to COVID-19 rules.

Tuesday night, the Truro Police Service responded to a report of a disturbance at a local hotel, where they said they found people who were violating current public health orders.

Police chief Dave MacNeil said they were exceeding the gathering limit — which is now confined to a single household — and one of the people was from HRM.

Two women were issued summary offence tickets for $2,422.

Others charged recently

Police in Nova Scotia have handed out a number of tickets for violating the Health Protection Act in recent weeks during the third wave of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the RCMP charged two men from outside Nova Scotia with failing to self-isolate upon arrival in the province. They were found at a business in St. Peter’s.

The RCMP also recently charged two men after responding to a report of four men from HRM in Queens County on Saturday. Two of the men returned to HRM, but police said in a release that the other two “refused to leave and told officers to fine them.” They were both charged under the act with non-essential travel outside their municipality.

Since the beginning of May, at least 27 other people have been charged under the act for holding gatherings, including a party of 10 people and another 17 people in three separate groups over the last weekend.

And late last month, police in Halifax ticketed 22 people during a “large social gathering” near Dalhousie University.

Nova Scotia has been reporting record-breaking COVID-19 numbers as of late, with 153 new cases announced on Tuesday.