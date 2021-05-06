Menu

News

Plans to transform former Kingston, Ont., quarry into new subdivision continue

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 8:48 am
WATCH: Plans to transform a former quarry into a proposed new subdivision along the Cataraqui River in Kingston continue.

Plans to transform a former quarry into a residential subdivision in Kingston’s east end will be the focus of a virtual public meeting on the evening of Thursday, May 6.

Construction activity has already been going on for some time, including blasting in the area. The housing would be located off Highway 15 with a view of the Cataraqui River. The development,. Riverview Shores, will feature approximately 250 dwellings, both single-family and townhouses.

Barry Smith is with Taggart Investments, the company behind the venture.

“Right now we’re moving earth and rock around, getting it ready to be able to do installation of services later this summer if approved by the City of Kingston,” Smith explained.

Read more: Kingston receives $3M to promote innovation in local health sector

Smith says Thursday’s virtual public meeting is a part of the planning process, adding the public has already expressed some thoughts on the development, including green space.

“There’s a 30-metre strip that we have to give for the city — what’s called EPA land, measured from the high water mark — that’s along the length of the entire subdivision,” Smith said.

“As well, there’s a provincial mandate that we have to give them (the city) five per cent of the area of the quarry for park land dedication.”

Highway 15 quarry to become new Kingston East subdivision – Jan 22, 2021

The idea of a boat launch has also been floated. Smith, however, says it’s not up to Taggart.

Trending Stories

“All we do is give the land to the City of Kingston, in particular the parks and recreation department, and they determine what they want to do with it, whether it be a basketball court, a soccer field, playground equipment or a boat launch ramp,” Smith explained.

“But we (Taggart) don’t have any input into that.”

Read more: Settlement reached for development of Kingston's Capitol Condo project

Ryan Boehme is the city councillor for Pittsburgh District, where the subdivision is planned. At this point, he says, a large-scale boat launch doesn’t sound like it’ll work.

“In discussion with Parks Canada and the CRCA (Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority), a trailerable boat launch for larger craft would not be feasible in that area due to the sensitive nature of the lands in there,” Boehme said.

“So that’s not something that the CRCA or Parks Canada would support.

Boehme says a smaller craft launch — for example, one for canoes or kayaks — may work better with the residential area.

Discover the health benefits of Forest Therapy with the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority – Feb 2, 2021

 

