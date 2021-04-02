Settlement reached for development of Kingston’s Capitol Condo project

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly six-years of back and forth, an end could be in sight for a proposed condo project in the heart of downtown Kingston, Ont.

Originally, IN8 Developments’ plan was to create a 20-storey condo at the site of a former movie theatre, but the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal rejected it, along with a proposal for a 16-storey condo. Building Kingston’s Future and the Frontenac Heritage Foundation were advocating against development to preserve the historic downtown.

After a long process, Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson says that he’s pleased that both sides sat down and came up with a plan that worked for everyone.

“We desperately need new housing in the community. We need housing in the downtown core in particular,” says Mayor Paterson.

A press release on Thursday from IN8 Developments and Building Kingston’s Future INC outlined the layout of the proposed condominium.

Some details include:

9-storey building that is 28.5 m high

182 units

39 degree angular plane with the building extending a small distance beyond the angular plane from floors 6 to 9

Building step-backs at the 6th and 8th floors.

minimum of two storage spaces per floor with at least 34 storage spaces in the building

ratio of 0.5 parking spaces for each unit

“It goes to council April 6 for a vote, which we’re expecting council to vote in favour of this plan,” says Darryl Firsten of IN8 Developments.

Despite the proposal being lowered from the most recent 12-storey application, the building will contain the same number of units. Firsten does not specify if the spaces would be smaller to accommodate the adjustment.

“The layouts are perfect. Just because the building got shorter doesn’t mean it changed the functionality and usefulness and efficiency of the units,” says Firsten.

Samantha King, president of Building Kingston’s Future, and one of the two groups opposing the development expresses satisfaction.

“The height allowed in the official plan is reasonable. It matches the Annandale building down the street. It’s respectful of the heritage context. All the things we were worried about have been resolved,” says King.

If approved by council next week the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal will still need to agree to the settlement. If that happens, construction could begin as early as June.