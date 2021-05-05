Worker dead after being hit by falling concrete bucket at Toronto construction site

A worker has died after being hit by a concrete bucket that fell at a downtown Toronto construction site, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the Power Street site, located just east of Parliament Street and north of Adelaide Street East, before 2:45 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
However, in an update released on Twitter, police said the man later died.
Global News contacted the Ontario Ministry of Labour to ask for additional information, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.
