Canada

Worker dead after being hit by falling concrete bucket at Toronto construction site

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 3:41 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. Global News

A worker has died after being hit by a concrete bucket that fell at a downtown Toronto construction site, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the Power Street site, located just east of Parliament Street and north of Adelaide Street East, before 2:45 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

However, in an update released on Twitter, police said the man later died.

Trending Stories

Global News contacted the Ontario Ministry of Labour to ask for additional information, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.

