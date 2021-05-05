Worker dead after being hit by falling concrete bucket at Toronto construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A worker has died after being hit by a concrete bucket that fell at a downtown Toronto construction site, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the Power Street site, located just east of Parliament Street and north of Adelaide Street East, before 2:45 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

However, in an update released on Twitter, police said the man later died.

Global News contacted the Ontario Ministry of Labour to ask for additional information, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

Adelaide St E + Power St @TPS51Div

2:42pm

– reports of a concrete bucket fell from a construction site

– worker suffered life threatening injuries, transported to hospital via emergency run @TorontoMedics

– man has been pronounced deceased#GO827257

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 5, 2021

