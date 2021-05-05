COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 5

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Ontario to update COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday

Ontario is expected to update its COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to address the province’s ongoing immunization effort.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 2,941 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

924 were in Toronto

565 were in Peel Region

254 were in York Region

171 were in Durham Region

114 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports just under 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,941 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 479,633.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,187 as 44 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 4,361 from the previous day. The government said 45,767 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a total of 5,467,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 88,871 vaccines in the last day. There are 378,085 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 80,511 variant cases, which is up by 2,862 since the previous day, 317 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by eight, and 1,001 P.1 variant cases which is up by 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,761 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is up by one death. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 52 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 60 active cases among long-term care residents and 180 active cases among staff — unchanged and up by five, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.