Canada

Court ruling on Ontario’s vaccine rollout discrimination suit expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 6:19 am
TORONTO — An Ontario court is expected to rule today on if the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout was discriminatory.

The constitutional challenge turns on whether vulnerable people have had fair access to the vaccine.

Those would include some people with disabilities, homebound seniors, residents of hot-spot neighbourhoods and the homeless.

Read more: Thousands of Ontarians book COVID-19 vaccine appointments within hours of expanded eligibility

David Daneshvar, of Toronto, launched the challenge in March.

His application wants the government to ensure public health units make equity central, and to give them necessary resources.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
