Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 vaccine bookings open to Ontario hot spot residents 18 and older

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2021 6:10 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by end of May' Ontario to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by end of May
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by end of May. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — Ontario is making good on its promise to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, opening its provincial booking portal today to hot-spot residents aged 18 and older.

Adults living in the 114 specific postal codes designated as hot spots can start booking their shots at 8 a.m.

This week and next, the province will send half of its vaccine supply to the hot spots, based on recommendations from the government’s scientific advisers.

Read more: Ontario begins expanded COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week

Adults in some hot-spot neighbourhoods had already been able to make vaccine appointments, but not through the province’s online booking portal.

Trending Stories

Eligibility expands further across Ontario on Thursday, when online bookings open up to residents aged 50 and over.

Story continues below advertisement

People with high-risk health conditions and some groups of people who can’t work from home will also become eligible.

Ontario has said it expects everyone aged 18 and over to be able to book a vaccine by the end of May.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination Acceleration' Vaccination Acceleration
Vaccination Acceleration
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCOVIDVaccinecovid vaccineOntario VaccineOntario Hotspots18 and older

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers