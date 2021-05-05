Peel Region to allow all those 18+ to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment beginning Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has announced that all residents aged 18 years and older in Peel Region will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment beginning Thursday at 8 a.m.

The move comes just days after Ontario expanded eligibility in the provincial booking system to 18 years and older for residents living in designated hot spots.

Crombie said the expansion in eligibility applies to all residents, regardless of whether or not they live in a designated hot spot.

“This is important because a handful of the postal codes in Peel — most of them were in Mississauga one of them [was] in Caledon — were not considered hot spots by the province yet they had higher case counts and higher hospitalization rates than some of the other identified hot spots in other regions,” Crombie said.

Peel Region has 25 of the province’s total 114 designated hot spots — second to Toronto’s 53.

Peel Region, specifically the cities of Brampton and Mississauga have been hit hard by COVID-19 with high case numbers and outbreaks.

In late April, medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh issued a directive ordering the closure of businesses with five or more cases to close for 10 days. At the time, Loh said workplace outbreaks were a “driving force” in the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Meanwhile, residents aged 50 and older across the province will be eligible to book on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 65 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 years and older are expected to have their first shot by the end of May.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

