Health

Ontario to update COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Provinces seeking guidance on mixing vaccine doses' Provinces seeking guidance on mixing vaccine doses
WATCH ABOVE: Provinces seeking guidance on mixing vaccine doses.

TORONTO — Ontario is expected to update its COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to address the province’s ongoing immunization effort.

Ontario said on Tuesday that a total of more than 5.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

Read more: Thousands of Ontarians book COVID-19 vaccine appointments within hours of expanded eligibility

That amounts to 82.39 per cent of Ontario’s available vaccine supply.

A provincial court is also expected to rule today on allegations of discrimination in Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

The constitutional challenge turns on whether vulnerable people have had fair access to the vaccine.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
