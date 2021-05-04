Saskatoon targeting 165 km of road work during 2021 construction season

Send this page to someone via email

Three major projects highlight the City of Saskatoon’s 2021 construction season.

The city says it is investing $65.5 million toward 165 kilometres of road work and water main replacement during the year.

One major project is the resurfacing of the eastbound lanes of College Drive from Central Avenue to the city limits.

Rehabilitation of the Circle Drive overpass at 8th Street East and the resurfacing of 8th Street from Broadway Avenue to Lorne Street is also on the city’s schedule.

“We’re making great strides, thanks to city council’s investment of approximately $65.5 million to make our streets, bridges and sidewalks smoother, safer and longer-lasting,” Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction, said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are also thankful for Gas Tax Fund dollars for water, stormwater and wastewater projects as well as Municipal Economic Enhancement Program funds for road safety improvements, road rehabilitation, neighbourhood traffic safety upgrades and sidewalk rehabilitation.”

The city is also targeting 23 kms of water mains and sanitary sewer mains for replacement and repairs.

“We’ll be in several neighbourhoods to replace water mains that, in many cases, are more than 100 years old and have lead water service connections,” Schmidt said.

“Our goal is to replace all outdated service connections in the city by 2026.”

Work is expected to take place over the year in the Nutana, Montgomery, Caswell Hill, Riversdale neighbourhoods and along 20th Street West.

The city said it is also replacing 820 old water and sewer service connections.

As road and sewer construction starts up around the city, officials are reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention, respect work zones and obey all detours, signs and barriers.

