$830M budget for Saskatchewan highway system: provincial government

Saskatchewan government officials say 1,350 km of provincial highways will be improved as part of an $830-million investment.

The money comes from the Saskatchewan Party government’s 2021-22 budget which was unveiled on Tuesday.

“The highways budget contains more than $800 million in highways investments that protect citizens by making our highways safer,” Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said in a press release.

“These investments will build capacity so we are positioned for renewed economic growth once the (COVID-19) pandemic is in the rearview mirror.”

According to the government, the $830 million for the Ministry of Highways of Infrastructure is 16 per cent or an increase of $115 million over last year’s budget.

The 2021-22 budget provides $520 million for capital projects to improve safety and efficiency on key highway corridors, beginning twinning work on Highway 3 west of Prince Albert and multiple passing lane projects on Highways 2, 3, 12, 14 and 16.

It also includes passing lanes from Kindersley to the Alberta border on Highway 7, on Highway 5 from Saskatoon to Highway 2 and completing passing lanes on Highway 39 from Corrine to Estevan.

The government’s investment also includes $33.1 million in transfers related to municipal infrastructure for the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth program, with $530,000 in this budget for a new Short-line Rail Infrastructure Program to support the industry.

The 2021-22 budget includes a record level of investment in rural provincial highways by providing over $180 million to deliver 280 km of upgrades. These upgrades include Highway 4, U.S. border to Grasslands National Park; Highway 18, west of Lake Alma; Highway 43, Gravelbourg to east of Highway 19; and Highway 322, Glen Harbour to Rowan’s Ravine.

Protecting drivers with safe highways continues to be one of its highest priorities, government officials said. In 2021-22, the ministry will invest $22 million in road safety projects around the province, including: a flashing warning light at the junction of highways 55 and 240; a pedestrian crosswalk at Birch Hills; and intersection right-of-way sightline improvements across the province.

Another safety investment in this year’s budget maintains a $1.6-million increase in the pavement marking program.

The 2021-22 Highways and Infrastructure budget will also invest an additional $455,000 in its mowing program to enhance safety and control weeds. This will increase the program by 22 per cent, delivering roughly 7,500 km of additional right-of-way mowing, including a second cut to many rural highways.

Government officials said $44.5 million will go towards rehabilitation or replacing 14 bridges and multiple culverts across Saskatchewan.

