Canada

Trees removed at intersection of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
A safety review after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash found that trees mostly on private property could obstruct the sightline of drivers.
A safety review after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash found that trees mostly on private property could obstruct the sightline of drivers. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government has removed a stand of trees that was near the site of the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash three years ago.

Sixteen people were killed and thirteen others injured when a semi-truck driver missed a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus on April 6, 2018.

A safety review after the crash found that trees mostly on private property could obstruct the sightline of drivers coming from the same directions as the semi-truck and bus had been that day.

The review recommended the trees be removed.

The Ministry of Highways says the landowner rejected a government offer of compensation, so the province expropriated the land and removed the trees in late February.

The safety review made 13 recommendations in all to improve the intersection near Tisdale, Sask., where the crash occurred.

Highways spokesman David Horth says the only one left outstanding is for SaskPower to relocate some transmission lines.

He says that’s to be done later this year.

Click to play video: 'Families of 5 late Humboldt Broncos sue Saskatchewan for ‘negligence’ relating to intersection' Families of 5 late Humboldt Broncos sue Saskatchewan for ‘negligence’ relating to intersection
Families of 5 late Humboldt Broncos sue Saskatchewan for ‘negligence’ relating to intersection – Nov 3, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan NewsHumboldt BroncosHumboldt Broncos CrashHumboldt Broncos bus crashHumboldt bus crashHumboldt CrashHighway 35Highway 335

