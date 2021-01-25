Work underway on Highway 1 overpass project east of Swift Current, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Construction got underway Monday on a new overpass project on Highway 1 east of Swift Current, Sask.

Graham Construction started work on rehabilitating the westbound overpass lanes over the CP Rail tracks, roughly five kilometres east of the city.

Crews will also be replacing the eastbound overpass.

“This is a very significant investment for Swift Current and all of southwest Saskatchewan given the importance of Highway 1 to our area,” said Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley in a statement.

“Highway 1 is a key part of the transportation network that keeps our goods moving to other markets and helps our residents get where they need to go as quickly and safely as possible.”

Due to traffic volumes, work on the $18-million project will take place over two phases, officials said.

The westbound overpass rehabilitation is expected to last until the end of June. Once that is complete, work on replacing the eastbound overpass will commence, with a fall targeted completion date.

During construction, traffic will be detoured and officials said drivers could experience minor delays.

Officials are also reminding drivers to observe posted speed limits and slow to 60 km/h in the work zone when passing workers and equipment.

The overpasses handle roughly 6,000 vehicles daily.

