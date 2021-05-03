Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. residents should register on vaccine website even if first dose was given at pharmacy: officials

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 7:11 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that all eligible B.C. residents over the age of 18 should register on the vaccination website.
Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that all eligible B.C. residents over the age of 18 should register on the vaccination website. Global News

B.C. health officials are urging everyone over the age of 18 to register on the COVID-19 immunization website, even if they received their first dose through a work program or at a pharmacy.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday there has been some concern about the second dose if someone did not receive their first shot through the age-based system.

“It is helpful to register again, just the once, but if you do register more than once, the system will recognize that,” Henry said.

“Once you are registered, your dose will be reserved for you once the program becomes available.”

Click to play video: 'More COVID-19 vaccines arriving in B.C. this month' More COVID-19 vaccines arriving in B.C. this month
More COVID-19 vaccines arriving in B.C. this month

Read more: B.C. reports 2,174 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, along with 15 deaths

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, everyone registered on the website aged 54 and older can start booking their vaccine appointment.

Henry said more vaccine is expected to be arriving starting this week and appointments will be speeding up.

In May alone, more than one million doses will be arriving in B.C.

To date, health workers have delivered 1,877,330 doses of all three COVID vaccines available in the province: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Of those, 91,731 are second doses.

Click to play video: 'Fraser Health stops offering vaccines through pop-up clinics' Fraser Health stops offering vaccines through pop-up clinics
Fraser Health stops offering vaccines through pop-up clinics

Read more: B.C.’s big summer events uncertain as Celebration of Light cancelled again

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDbc coronaviruscovid-19 bcAstraZenaca second doseBC vaccine websiteRegister for vaccineRegister for vaccine BC

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers