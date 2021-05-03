B.C. residents should register on vaccine website even if first dose was given at pharmacy: officials

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are urging everyone over the age of 18 to register on the COVID-19 immunization website, even if they received their first dose through a work program or at a pharmacy.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday there has been some concern about the second dose if someone did not receive their first shot through the age-based system.

“It is helpful to register again, just the once, but if you do register more than once, the system will recognize that,” Henry said.

“Once you are registered, your dose will be reserved for you once the program becomes available.”

1:52 More COVID-19 vaccines arriving in B.C. this month More COVID-19 vaccines arriving in B.C. this month

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, everyone registered on the website aged 54 and older can start booking their vaccine appointment.

Henry said more vaccine is expected to be arriving starting this week and appointments will be speeding up.

In May alone, more than one million doses will be arriving in B.C.

To date, health workers have delivered 1,877,330 doses of all three COVID vaccines available in the province: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Of those, 91,731 are second doses.

4:34 Fraser Health stops offering vaccines through pop-up clinics Fraser Health stops offering vaccines through pop-up clinics