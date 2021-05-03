B.C.’s big summer events uncertain as Celebration of Light cancelled again

Send this page to someone via email

The Honda Celebration of Light fireworks show has been cancelled for the second straight year, organizers announced Monday.

They said they have been forced to cancel the event again because of the COVID-19 pandemic as they are not able to deliver the show in a safe manner.

The annual show in English Bay regularly attracted hundreds of thousands of people each year.

The Vancouver Fireworks Festival society said “the event will return bigger and better than ever for its milestone 30th season” in 2022.

This news comes as other B.C. summer events are still hoping to go ahead this year with COVID-19 safety plans in place.

However, there are no guarantees events such as the annual Pride Parade in downtown Vancouver, Canada Day celebrations and the PNE will be allowed to run.

Playland had been scheduled to reopen with safety protocols on May 1, but officials paused that until after the May long weekend amid public outcry over COVID-19 concerns and amid strict restrictions on travel and the restaurant industry.

On Friday, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the PNE needs $8 million in urgent, emergency aid from the provincial government or is at risk of folding due to the pandemic.

The annual summer fair’s revenue situation is “so dire that the PNE as we now know and love it could end, despite the City of Vancouver backstopping the PNE’s ever-growing line of credit,” Stewart said.

The PNE employs about 4,300 people and, according to executives, supports another 9,500 indirect jobs along with a $200-million economic impact on the region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are holding a media availability Monday afternoon and are expected to be asked about the future of these outdoor events this summer.

—with files from Simon Little