Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 3:43 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan, Minister Adrian Dix
Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m., which will be aired live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 740 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since late March.

It brought the seven-day rolling average of new cases down to 818; the last time either metric was this low was March 24.

Read more: B.C. reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since late March

Officials also reported four COVID-19 deaths, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,581.

Active cases fell to 7,886, while another 11,727 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Hospitalization rates remained stable, with 511 patients in hospital, 174 of them in critical or intensive care.

— With files from Simon Little

