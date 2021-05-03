B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m., which will be aired live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

1:52 More COVID-19 vaccines arriving in B.C. this month More COVID-19 vaccines arriving in B.C. this month

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 740 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since late March.

It brought the seven-day rolling average of new cases down to 818; the last time either metric was this low was March 24.

Officials also reported four COVID-19 deaths, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,581.

Active cases fell to 7,886, while another 11,727 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Hospitalization rates remained stable, with 511 patients in hospital, 174 of them in critical or intensive care.

— With files from Simon Little