Homeless camp in Montreal’s east end remains despite eviction notice

The main fence into the encampment off Hochelaga Street in Montreal’s east end remained locked and barricaded by vehicles late Monday morning.

The homeless community that has called the green space home for the last few weeks is refusing to leave after receiving an eviction notice Sunday from the property owner Transports Québec.

The site was deemed unsafe and a potential risk for fire, according to an inspection carried out by Montreal firefighters over the weekend.

A group of 50 young demonstrators showed their support and solidarity with the group of residents Monday morning, playing music and lighting bond fires.

“If we move from here, we will find another spot to camp,” spokesperson for the encampment Guylaine Levasseur said.

“Montreal has a lot of nice places. They are just displacing us.”

A number of people have shown up in support of the homeless population in Montreal’s East end encampment.

Transport Quebec issued eviction notices yesterday to dozens of people who have called the site home for the last few weeks.#MTL pic.twitter.com/HuoyV310DU — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 3, 2021

Police officials have yet to intervene but have made their presence known at the camp.

“We are using a soft approach giving them time to move on their own,” spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

The City of Montreal says it sympathizes with the community but stressed they can no longer be on private property.

The city adds that a number of beds in nearby shelters have been made available.