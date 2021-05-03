Officials investigate fire on Hamilton Road

Investigators are looking into a fire Sunday evening south of downtown London.
Fire crews were called to a house fire on Hamilton Road at Horton Road after 6 p.m. Sunday.
A portion of Hamilton Road was closed Sunday while emergency crews were on scene.
Officials say the damage from fire and smoke is extensive, but no formal dollar value has been estimated at this point.
No injuries are being reported.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
