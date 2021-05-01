1 dead after riding lawn mower rolls into ditch: Norfolk OPP

Norfolk OPP say a person has died after a riding lawn mower rolled over in a ditch.
Police say at around 10:40 a.m. Saturday emergency crews responded to an incident on McDowell Road East in Charlotteville, Ont.
OPP determined a riding lawn mower had gone into a ditch and rolled over, which trapped the driver.
Officials say witnesses called 911 while trying to help.
Police officers extricated the driver with the help of witnesses.
OPP say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Their identity has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
