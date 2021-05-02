Menu

Canada

OPP on-scene at Owen Sound Harbour after vehicle drives into water

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 2, 2021 12:03 pm
In a tweet, police said they received reports of a vehicle driving into the water just after 5 a.m. Sunday. OPP believe the vehicle is either a minivan or large wagon. View image in full screen
In a tweet, police said they received reports of a vehicle driving into the water just after 5 a.m. Sunday. OPP believe the vehicle is either a minivan or large wagon. OPP/Twitter

OPP say its Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is on-scene at Owen Sound Harbour.

In a tweet posted at 10:49 a.m. Sunday, police said they received reports of a vehicle driving into the water shortly after 5 a.m.

OPP believe the vehicle is either a minivan or large wagon.

They say the vehicle entered the water at the intersection of 1st Ave E. and 11th Ave. E.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come.

