OPP on-scene at Owen Sound Harbour after vehicle drives into water

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say its Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is on-scene at Owen Sound Harbour.

In a tweet posted at 10:49 a.m. Sunday, police said they received reports of a vehicle driving into the water shortly after 5 a.m.

OPP believe the vehicle is either a minivan or large wagon.

They say the vehicle entered the water at the intersection of 1st Ave E. and 11th Ave. E.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

1:04 Toronto man rescued by Canadian Coast Guard after vessel capsizes on Lake Ontario Toronto man rescued by Canadian Coast Guard after vessel capsizes on Lake Ontario – Jun 8, 2020