Traffic

Man critically injured, airlifted after tree fall east of Peterborough: Ornge

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 6:24 pm
A man has been airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital after he was struck by a tree near Norwood, Ont., on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
A man has been airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital after he was struck by a tree near Norwood, Ont., on Friday afternoon. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A man has been lifted to a Toronto-area hospital after he was struck by a falling tree east of Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. emergency crews were called to the scene north of County Road 2 where they found a farm tractor in the ditch along Asphodel 7th Line and a large fallen tree branch nearby. The area is about nine kilometres south of the village of Norwood (30 kilometres east of Peterborough).

Read more: Man seriously injured, airlifted to Kingston hospital after tree fall

A man was taken to area hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

High winds were blowing at the time of the incident.

Joshua McNamara, public relations with Ornge, tells Global News Peterborough that an air ambulance subsequently transported a man in his 80s to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries after a tree fell on him.

Trending Stories
Peterborough County OPP around 7 p.m. stated the man was travelling on a tractor when he was was struck by a falling tree.

“The tractor remained in motion until it entered the ditch,” OPP stated. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Peterborough County OPP have closed a section of Asphodel 7th Line between Centre Line and County Road 2 as they investigate. The road closure will remain in place for several hours for the investigation.

— More to come

