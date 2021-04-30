Man critically injured, airlifted after tree fall east of Peterborough: Ornge

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been lifted to a Toronto-area hospital after he was struck by a falling tree east of Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. emergency crews were called to the scene north of County Road 2 where they found a farm tractor in the ditch along Asphodel 7th Line and a large fallen tree branch nearby. The area is about nine kilometres south of the village of Norwood (30 kilometres east of Peterborough).

A man was taken to area hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

High winds were blowing at the time of the incident.

Joshua McNamara, public relations with Ornge, tells Global News Peterborough that an air ambulance subsequently transported a man in his 80s to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries after a tree fell on him.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP around 7 p.m. stated the man was travelling on a tractor when he was was struck by a falling tree.

“The tractor remained in motion until it entered the ditch,” OPP stated. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

TRAFFIC: A section of Asphodel 7th Line is closed following an accident involving a tractor. One person was taken to hospital by @PtboParamedics. #PtboOPP continue to investigate #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/bCkQr9aytH — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 30, 2021

Peterborough County OPP have closed a section of Asphodel 7th Line between Centre Line and County Road 2 as they investigate. The road closure will remain in place for several hours for the investigation.

— More to come