Canada

Man seriously injured, airlifted to Kingston hospital after tree fall

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
A man is in serious condition after a tree fell on him in Verona, Frontenac County says.
A man is in serious condition after a tree fell on him in Verona, Frontenac County says.

A man was airlifted from Verona, Ont., to hospital in Kingston after a tree fell on him, Frontenac County says.

According to a tweet from Frontenac Paramedics, a man was rushed by an Ornge Air helicopter from the Desert lake Road and Highway 38 intersection Friday just after noon.

Frontenac County says the man was operating a tractor when the tree fell on him.

He is currently in serious condition and is being treated at Kingston General Hospital. Ornge Air clarified that the man, who is in his 60s, was in critical condition.

