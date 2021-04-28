Menu

Health

Family of Quebec woman who died of blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine urges vigilance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 10:11 am
A nurse holds vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. View image in full screen
A nurse holds vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

The family of a Quebec woman who developed blood clots and died after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is urging people to stay alert for symptoms and get help right away if they surface.

Francine Boyer, 54, was identified by her family in a statement issued late Tuesday.

She and her husband Alain Serres received the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 9, and in the days that followed, she began to experience headaches and severe fatigue.

READ MORE: Quebec reports first death due to blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine

The statement says Serres did not develop any side-effects.

Boyer went to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Montreal Neurological Institute as her condition worsened, and she died of a cerebral thrombosis on April 23.

Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda told a news conference Tuesday he believes it is the first death in Canada to be potentially linked to the vaccine, and authorities stressed serious side-effects are rare and the vaccine saves far more lives than it endangers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
