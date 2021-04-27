Quebec reports small jump in new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 899 new cases and 14 additional deaths Tuesday linked to the third wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

Three of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while 11 Quebecers died between April 20 and 25.

The case count stands at 346,596 while the number of recoveries has now surpassed 325,000. There were 889 new cases on Monday.

The death toll has reached 10,898, but health authorities say two deaths that were previously attributed to the novel coronavirus were withdrawn following an investigation.

The vaccination campaign saw another 47,757 doses administered. Appointments are also now open to Quebecers who have a physical or intellectual disability.

The government is also announcing that companies in several more regions have decided to turn part of their workplaces into mass vaccination clinics.

Since the rollout kicked off in December, the province has given more than 2.9 million jabs. The majority of those have been first shots.

When it comes to pandemic-related hospitalizations, there are three more people for a total of 667. Of those patients, 170 are in intensive care units, an increase of three from the previous day.

Quebec administered 28,417 tests Sunday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Premier François Legault is expected to give an update Tuesday afternoon at the provincial legislature. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health.

— With files from The Canadian Press