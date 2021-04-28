Nova Scotia reports 75 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update after Nova Scotia announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

So far, 489 active cases remain in the province.

Of the new cases, 67 are in the central zone, six are in the eastern zone, one is in the northern zone and one is in the western zone.

More specific details will be shared in the COVID-19 briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin put the province in lockdown after health officials reported a record-breaking 96 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 8 a.m, all schools and non-essential indoor services will be closed for the next two weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced the military will deploy 60 service members to assist at the province’s COVID-19 testing centres.

One new school reports COVID-19 case

Nova Scotia reported one new school connected to a COVID-19 case on Tuesday evening.

Strait Area Education Recreation Centre (SAERC) in Port Hawkesbury is moving to at-home learning as of Wednesday, April 28, along with all public and private schools across the province. SAERC will undergo a deep cleaning.

The province said everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

