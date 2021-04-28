Halifax police fine 2 men for not completing COVID-19 isolation orders

Send this page to someone via email

Two men who have recently returned to Nova Scotia have been fined for failing to comply with public health orders.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded Tuesday evening to a report of two men who failed to isolate at the 100 block of Chain Lake Drive Halifax.

Police said they confirmed that the men, ages 23 and 25, did not complete their 14-day isolations and were ticketed.

The ticket carries a fine of $2,000.

Most recently, on April 25, Kings District RCMP said they charged about 30 people at a home on Highland Avenue for violating public health orders.

Seven more people were also charged that day by Nova Scotia RCMP for breaching health orders, and one business owner was found guilty of violating the Public Health Act last week in the Halifax area.

On April 24, the RCMP said they were notified that staff at a restaurant in Porters Lake were not wearing masks. Two men and a woman were charged under the Health Protection Act for failing to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while present in a public place.

“RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all Public Health orders, and municipal bylaws. We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” police said in a release.

“The RCMP thanks Nova Scotians for their continued support and to the vast majority who are adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government.”

— with files from Alex Cooke