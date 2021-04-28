Global Calgary nominated for 13 RTDNA Prairie Region Awards

Global Calgary was nominated for 13 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Region Awards on Tuesday.
The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism: the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Regional award winners will be announced on May 18.
Nominations that Global Calgary received are below.
Video
- Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market): Global Calgary – Senior Distancing
- Breaking News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown
- Continuing Coverage: Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm
- Enterprise: Global Calgary – Calgary Cares
- Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero: Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally
- Excellence in Sports Reporting: Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy
- Feature News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate
- Investigative: Global Calgary – Long Term Care Crisis
- TV Newscast (Large Market): Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm
Audio
- Best Podcast: Global Calgary – Crime Beat: The Paths That Choose Us
Digital
- Continuing Coverage: Global Alberta – Glacier Tour Bus Rollover
- News – Live Special Events: Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally
- Overall Excellence in Digital: Global Calgary, Global Edmonton, Global Lethbridge – Global Alberta
