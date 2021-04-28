Global Calgary nominated for 13 RTDNA Prairie Region Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Global Calgary was nominated for 13 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Region Awards on Tuesday.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism: the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Regional award winners will be announced on May 18.

Nominations that Global Calgary received are below.

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market): Global Calgary – Senior Distancing

Breaking News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown

Continuing Coverage: Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm

Enterprise: Global Calgary – Calgary Cares

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero: Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally

Excellence in Sports Reporting: Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy

Feature News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate

Investigative: Global Calgary – Long Term Care Crisis

TV Newscast (Large Market): Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm

Audio

Best Podcast: Global Calgary – Crime Beat: The Paths That Choose Us

Digital

Continuing Coverage: Global Alberta – Glacier Tour Bus Rollover

News – Live Special Events: Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally

Overall Excellence in Digital: Global Calgary, Global Edmonton, Global Lethbridge – Global Alberta

