Canada

Global Calgary nominated for 13 RTDNA Prairie Region Awards

By Staff Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 12:01 am
Click to play video: '‘From here to the box’: Seniors voice terrifying concerns on long-term care amid COVID-19' ‘From here to the box’: Seniors voice terrifying concerns on long-term care amid COVID-19
Global News' Long-term care crisis series.

Global Calgary was nominated for 13 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Region Awards on Tuesday.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism: the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Read more: Global Calgary wins National RTDNA for coverage of Jasmine Lovett, Aliyah Sanderson disappearance and death

Regional award winners will be announced on May 18.

Nominations that Global Calgary received are below.

Video

  • Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market): Global Calgary – Senior Distancing
  • Breaking News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown
  • Continuing Coverage: Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm
  • Enterprise: Global Calgary – Calgary Cares
  • Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero: Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally
  • Excellence in Sports Reporting: Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy
  • Feature News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate
  • Investigative: Global Calgary – Long Term Care Crisis
  • TV Newscast (Large Market): Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm

Audio

Digital

  • Continuing Coverage: Global Alberta – Glacier Tour Bus Rollover
  • News – Live Special Events: Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally
  • Overall Excellence in Digital: Global Calgary, Global Edmonton, Global Lethbridge – Global Alberta
