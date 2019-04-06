Global Calgary, Global Edmonton, Global News Radio win 6 RTDNA Prairie Region Awards

The Global News newsrooms in Calgary and Edmonton have won six Radio Television Digital News Association Awards (RTDNA) in the Prairie region.

“I am so very proud of our Global News team in Calgary, and throughout the province,” said Kenton Boston, Corus Entertainment vice president of news and information in the West.

“There is no harder working, talented, dedicated and passionate group of journalists at any media company in Alberta. Their connection to the community and the stories impacting our lives is truly inspiring.”

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news-gathering organizations in radio, television and digital platforms. The Prairie region winners were announced at the regional awards ceremony on Saturday in Saskatoon, Sask.

For the first time since it launched in May 2018, Global News Radio 880 Edmonton won an RTDNA award.

Radio category

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

Below are the four winners for Global Calgary’s 2018 content, with one in the digital category, one in the multiplatform category and two in the television category.

Digital category

Digital Media Award

Multiplatform category

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

Television category

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

Short Feature — Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

Global Edmonton took home one award, in the television category.

Television category

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award