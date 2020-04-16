Global News in Alberta wins 4 RTDNA Awards

Send this page to someone via email

The Global News teams in Alberta have won four Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

“I’m very proud of these prestigious RTDNA Awards. They recognize the excellent journalism and hard work our Alberta team delivers each day,” Global Edmonton’s station manager and news director Jim Haskins said.

“Our teams in Alberta continue to find ways to bring context and perspective to the stories they share with our audiences on all platforms each day,” Global Calgary’s station manager and news director Carmela Gentile said.

“These awards speak to the incredible journalists we have in each of our newsrooms.” Tweet This

The teams in Alberta won two awards in the digital category and one each in the television and multiplatform categories.

Digital Category

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award: Global Edmonton

News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award: Global Alberta

Multiplatform Category

Excellence in Innovation: Global Alberta

Television Category

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award: Global Calgary

The Prairie region winners were announced on April 15.

These Prairies region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced in May.