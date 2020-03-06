Global Calgary nominated for 9 RTDNA awards

Global Calgary has been nominated for nine Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.
The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.
Prairie region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony in Calgary on April 4.
Below are the nine nominations that Global Calgary received for its content from podcasting to in-depth investigative work in 2019.
Digital Category
Best Podcast
News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award
Multiplatform Category
Investigative — Dan McArthur Award
Excellence in Innovation
Television Category
Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award
TV Newscast — Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award
