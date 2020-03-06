Global Calgary nominated for 9 RTDNA awards

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Global Calgary has been nominated for nine Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Prairie region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony in Calgary on April 4.

Below are the nine nominations that Global Calgary received for its content from podcasting to in-depth investigative work in 2019.

Digital Category

Best Podcast

News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

Story continues below advertisement

Multiplatform Category

Investigative — Dan McArthur Award

Excellence in Innovation

Television Category

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award

TV Newscast — Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award