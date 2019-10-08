Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Darkness in the Pass

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 6:05 am
This tree marks the entrance to the Crowsnest Pass.
This tree marks the entrance to the Crowsnest Pass. Dani Lantela/Global News
On the first two episodes of Season 2 of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt takes you through one of the most disturbing cases she’s covered — one which the family of the victims call a real-life horror show.

Episode one takes you through a triple homicide that happened in September 2015.

Derek Saretzky guilty of killing Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, father and senior
Derek Saretzky guilty of killing Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, father and senior

A young father, Terry Blanchette, was found dead in his home in the town of Blairmore, Alta., located in the Crowsnest Pass.

But there was more.

His two-year-old daughter was missing.

Terry Blanchette with daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette
Terry Blanchette with daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette Obtained by Global News

Police issued an Amber Alert and the frantic search for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette began.

SEE BELOW: Photo gallery including court exhibits shown during the triple-murder trial of Derek Saretzky

In this special two-part series, you’ll hear how this case unfolded from the perspective of Terry and Hailey’s family members, who continue to grieve the loss.

They’ve had to deal with unimaginable trauma as the things that happened to Terry and Hailey are often only seen in movies, not experienced in real life.

READ MORE: Convicted triple-murderer Derek Saretzky hears impact of horrific crimes

In episode two, you’ll hear an exclusive interview with the mother of the killer in this case — whose life has also been shattered by her son’s actions.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

Terry Blanchette with daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette is shown in a police handout photo.
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette is shown in a police handout photo. Police handout photo
Terry Blanchette and his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette
Cheyenne Dunbar, centre, is comforted as she speaks to the media about the murder of her daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and the girl's father Terry Blanchette, in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.
Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017.
Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017.
Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017.
Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017.
Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017.
Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017.
Dani Lantela/Global News
Cheyenne Dunbar, centre, is comforted as she speaks to the media about the murder of her daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and the girl's father Terry Blanchette, in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.
Hailey Dunbar Blanchette
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette - abducted from a Blairmore, AB home Sept 14, 2015
Terry Blanchette with daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette
