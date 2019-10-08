Crime Beat podcast: Darkness in the Pass

Send this page to someone via email

View link »

On the first two episodes of Season 2 of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt takes you through one of the most disturbing cases she’s covered — one which the family of the victims call a real-life horror show.

Episode one takes you through a triple homicide that happened in September 2015.

2:17 Derek Saretzky guilty of killing Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, father and senior Derek Saretzky guilty of killing Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, father and senior

A young father, Terry Blanchette, was found dead in his home in the town of Blairmore, Alta., located in the Crowsnest Pass.

But there was more.

His two-year-old daughter was missing.

Terry Blanchette with daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette Obtained by Global News

Police issued an Amber Alert and the frantic search for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette began.

Story continues below advertisement

SEE BELOW: Photo gallery including court exhibits shown during the triple-murder trial of Derek Saretzky

In this special two-part series, you’ll hear how this case unfolded from the perspective of Terry and Hailey’s family members, who continue to grieve the loss.

They’ve had to deal with unimaginable trauma as the things that happened to Terry and Hailey are often only seen in movies, not experienced in real life.

In episode two, you’ll hear an exclusive interview with the mother of the killer in this case — whose life has also been shattered by her son’s actions.

View link »

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the “Crime Beat” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Terry Blanchette with daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette Obtained by Global News Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette is shown in a police handout photo. Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette is shown in a police handout photo. Police handout photo Terry Blanchette and his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette Cheyenne Dunbar, centre, is comforted as she speaks to the media about the murder of her daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and the girl's father Terry Blanchette, in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017. Courtesy: Court exhibit photos Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017. Court exhibit Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017. Courtesy: Court exhibit photos Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017. Courtesy: Court exhibit photos Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017. Courtesy: Court exhibit photos Photos exhibits from the Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial. June 7, 2017. Courtesy: Court exhibit photos Dani Lantela/Global News Cheyenne Dunbar, centre, is comforted as she speaks to the media about the murder of her daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and the girl's father Terry Blanchette, in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette - abducted from a Blairmore, AB home Sept 14, 2015 Courtesy: RCMP Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette - abducted from a Blairmore, AB home Sept 14, 2015 Courtesy: RCMP Terry Blanchette with daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette Obtained by Global News