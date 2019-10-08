Crime Beat podcast: Darkness in the Pass

On the first two episodes of Season 2 of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt takes you through one of the most disturbing cases she’s covered — one which the family of the victims call a real-life horror show.
Episode one takes you through a triple homicide that happened in September 2015.
A young father, Terry Blanchette, was found dead in his home in the town of Blairmore, Alta., located in the Crowsnest Pass.
But there was more.
His two-year-old daughter was missing.
Police issued an Amber Alert and the frantic search for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette began.
In this special two-part series, you’ll hear how this case unfolded from the perspective of Terry and Hailey’s family members, who continue to grieve the loss.
They’ve had to deal with unimaginable trauma as the things that happened to Terry and Hailey are often only seen in movies, not experienced in real life.
In episode two, you’ll hear an exclusive interview with the mother of the killer in this case — whose life has also been shattered by her son’s actions.
