Crime

Hundreds march through Calgary streets in anti-police violence, anti-racism rally

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 4:43 pm
Updated June 3, 2020 5:05 pm
WATCH LIVE: Hundreds gather in Calgary streets as part of anti-racism, anti-police violence rally

Hundreds lined Calgary’s streets on Wednesday afternoon as part the city’s third anti-police violence demonstration, prompted by the death of George Floyd in the U.S.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died in police custody after a violent arrest on May 25 that saw the arresting officer kneel on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help.

That officer, as well as three others involved in the arrest, have since been fired and all four are facing charges in relation to Floyd’s death.

READ MORE: George Floyd death: Derek Chauvin charges upped, all 4 officers are now facing charges

Wednesday’s rally started in the Kensington neighbourhood at 2 p.m. and saw protesters gather at Poppy Plaza before a planned march through downtown set to get underway at 4 p.m.

The “peaceful march of solidarity for victims of police brutality” is expected to conclude with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. at city hall.

Protesters gather in Calgary to rally against police violence and racism on Wednesday, June 3.
Protesters gather in Calgary to rally against police violence and racism on Wednesday, June 3. Jerry Favero/Global News

The crowd, many of them carrying signs and wearing black, could be heard yelling “Black lives matter.”

The Calgary Police Service said officers would be on hand to keep an eye on the situation and as a show of support.

The 10 Street bridge was closed to traffic as of 3 p.m. and officers were enforcing rolling roadway shutdowns throughout the downtown core during rush hour as the demonstration moved through the city.

READ MORE: Calgary’s police chief, union call killing of George Floyd ‘gut-wrenching’ and ‘heartbreaking’

On Monday, more than 1,500 people marched through the city in a stand against police brutality and racism.

— With files from Global News’ Christa Dao

