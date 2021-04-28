Menu

Health

Manitoba cosmetic pesticide ban untouched since 2014, PCs stress review in progress

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 8:02 am
Click to play video: 'Manitoba cosmetic pesticide ban remains untouched' Manitoba cosmetic pesticide ban remains untouched
Marek Tkach looks at the impact a cosmetic pesticide ban in the province has had and if a review of the legislation, promised by the Tories five years ago, is still being worked on.

It’s just about that time of year when dandelions and assorted weeds begin to show up in full force in fields, parks and front lawns.

Many Manitobans are struggling to keep them at bay after the NDP government banned the use of synthetic products like Roundup for nuisance weeds on lawns, patios and driveways in 2014.

Read more: A sea of yellow: how Manitoba’s cosmetic pesticide ban has lead to a dandelion takeover

“For us applying to lawns to control weeds like dandelions, plantain and thistle, we’re limited to a very few select products,” David Hinton, the president of Weed Man Winnipeg told Global News.

Because of the limited selection, following the rules has become more time-consuming and pricey for lawn care companies and homeowners.

“The only one product that really works that is registered by Canada is called Fiesta,” Hinton explained.

David Hinton, the president of ‘Weed Man Winnipeg’. View image in full screen
David Hinton, the president of ‘Weed Man Winnipeg’. Marek Tkach / Global News

“It’s an iron-based product that works very well on the weeds but it needs more applications and you have to apply more of it. On top of that the product is very expensive to buy.”

Trending Stories

The impact of those factors is causing many to break rules in favour of the herbicide used prior to the 2014 ban known as Par III.

“It was a provincial decision that was made, no one in this province can use Par III on your lawn, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have it in your garage. It just means you can’t use it on your lawn,” said Tim Muys of Green Blade Lawn Care on Kenaston.

Read more: Dandelion details: Facts about the yellow flower

According to health experts, even iron-based pesticides regulated for use in Manitoba may have unknown health risks.

“The availability of information on Fiesta as to the long term and chronic effects is not there,” said Dr. Jane McArthur, a campaign director with the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment.

“In Health Canada’s approvals for Fiesta, they waived the assessment process of pre-natal impacts,” continued McArthur.

More than four years after a campaign promise to launch a review into the current legislation surrounding herbicide use, the Pallister government hasn’t released one.

In an email to Global News, a provincial spokesperson says the PC’s plan to conclude the study ‘in the coming months’ and more information will be provide when that happens.

Read more: Monsanto ordered to pay $289M after man said its Roundup weed-killers caused his cancer

Dr. McArthur says she would like to see more research on the products currently available for purchase.

“The impacts of pesticides and herbicides have been well documented in relation to both acute and chronic health issues including cancers, re-productive harms, birth anomalies, lowered fertility, neurotoxicity and developmental disabilities.”

“There’s whole range of health harms that are associated with pesticides and herbicides.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg faces another season of battling a sea of yellow' Winnipeg faces another season of battling a sea of yellow
Winnipeg faces another season of battling a sea of yellow – May 18, 2016
