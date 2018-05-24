Dandelion details: Facts about the yellow flower

It’s hard not to notice, dandelions are everywhere. While they are around all summer, late spring and early summer is when they are most visible. So sit back and take a deep breath, because while you might be annoyed by them, there are benefits to having them around.

“In some places in the world they are actually grown as flowers, they are quite popular in England as a garden plant,” said Vern Bastable, manager of Ecology Park in Peterborough.

“Areas where there’s soil that’s been turned up, or areas that have been damaged, they really have a tendency to grow in those areas,” added Bastable.

Dandelions are also considered edible at a younger age.

“You can use them in salads. As they get a little older they get a little more woody, and a little bit more bitter, they are also used to make wine. People make dandelion wine out of them,” said Bastable.

The name of the dandelion has French origins.

“If you look at the leaf it has large teeth, and that’s where the name comes from, the French word ‘dan,’ teeth of the lion,” said Bastable.

But if you’re trying to get rid of them, it’s best to do that when the flower is still yellow. You can use sprays, or the more natural solution would be to remove the root using tools, burning or vinegar.

The key is to get rid of them before they turn into seeds, like a white fluffy head. That seed can be carried by the wind over far distances.