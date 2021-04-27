COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Ontarians aged 45+ in hot spots can now book vaccine appointments

The Ontario government said residents aged 45 years and older living in designated hot spots in the province can book their vaccine appointments as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who is 45 years and older living in one of the 114 high-risk neighbourhoods can book to receive their vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the provincial booking portal.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a step forward in Phase Two of our vaccine distribution plan to ensure we are protecting people and communities most at risk,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Child care workers can book vaccine appointments Thursday

The Ontario government says child care workers in licensed settings will be able to book their vaccine appointments beginning Thursday.

The Ford government said eligible workers will receive a letter from their employer which must be available during booking and at the appointment itself.

Eligibility for those working in an unlicensed setting will be made available in the coming weeks.

“Ontario’s child care workers are making a difference and supporting working parents at this critical time,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “That’s why child care workers provincewide will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Our child care centres are safe and the expansion of vaccines will further protect children and staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario asks feds for enhanced measures for interprovincial air travellers

The Ontario government is asking Ottawa for enhanced measures for interprovincial travellers as the province grapples with skyrocketing hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 variants.

In a letter Monday to the federal ministers of health and public safety, Ontario says it has already closed its boundaries with Quebec and Manitoba to non-essential travel, but there are no measures in place to protect provinces from the spread of COVID-19 variants through interprovincial air travel, an area of federal responsibility.

Ontario reports 3,265 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,265 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 452,126.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s 3,510 new infections and is the third day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,964 as 29 more deaths were recorded.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 3,265 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

1,044 were in Toronto

673 were in Peel Region

452 were in York Region

171 were in Durham Region

138 were in Halton Region

—With files from The Canadian Press