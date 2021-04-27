Menu

Health

COVID-19: Ontario hot spot residents aged 45 and older eligible for vaccine

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 8:05 am
Click to play video: 'Pharmacies wait for major supply boost as vaccines run out' Pharmacies wait for major supply boost as vaccines run out
WATCH ABOVE (April 26): Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is about to get a major boost, with millions more doses set to arrive in the coming weeks, including Canada's first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson shot. As Abigail Bimman reports, the deliveries cannot come soon enough for people waiting for their shot.

The Ontario government said residents aged 45 years and older living in designated hot spots in the province can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Child care workers in licensed settings will be eligible to book beginning Thursday.

Anyone who is 45 years and older living in one of the 114 high-risk neighbourhoods can book to receive their vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the provincial booking portal.

Read more: Calls for consolidated COVID-19 vaccine bookings in Ontario

“This is a step forward in Phase Two of our vaccine distribution plan to ensure we are protecting people and communities most at risk,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

“By using every available channel to deliver vaccines, we are working to vaccinate Ontarians as quickly as possible and stop the spread in our communities. I encourage everyone who is eligible to book their appointment as soon as they can.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario government said child care workers in licensed settings will receive a letter from their employers which they must have during the booking of their appointment and the appointment itself.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Demand is outstripping the supply’: Is Canada running out of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines?

Eligibility for those working in an unlicensed setting will be made available in the coming weeks.

“Ontario’s child care workers are making a difference and supporting working parents at this critical time,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “That’s why child care workers provincewide will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Our child care centres are safe and the expansion of vaccines will further protect children and staff.”

As of 8 p.m. Monday, around 4.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Vaccinated Ontario senior battles COVID-19 in hospital' Vaccinated Ontario senior battles COVID-19 in hospital
Story continues below advertisement

 

