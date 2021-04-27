Ontario reports 3,265 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,265 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 452,126.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s 3,510 new infections and is the third day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

According to Tuesday’s report, 1,044 cases were recorded in Toronto, 673 in Peel Region, and 452 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,964 as 29 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 404,248 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 89 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,908 from the previous day. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Ontario reported 2,336 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 65) with an all-time high of 875 patients in intensive care units (down by two) and 589 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 16).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 39,914 — down from the previous day when it was at 40,586, and is down from April 20 when it was at 42,941. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The government said 34,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 29,264 tests awaiting results. A total of 13,945,631 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, a total of 4,791,030 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 94,819 vaccines in the last day. There are 362,563 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 57,423 variant cases, which is up by 2,987 since the previous day, 199 B.1.351 variant cases which up by 32, and 371 P.1 variant cases which is up by 20.

