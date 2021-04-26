Alberta premier, health minister to update vaccine plans as meat plant immunization to go ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will be updating Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Monday, as the plan to hold immunization clinics at meat-packing plants is back on track.

In a tweet, Shandro said he’ll be announcing plans later Monday to vaccinate meat-plant workers across the province against COVID-19.

The premier and health minister are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The update will be live-streamed in this post.

Shandro said shots will be offered to 15,000 workers at 136 federal and provincial meat-packing plants starting this week.

He said the inoculations will be done at a combination of on-site and community locations.

Plans for a vaccination clinic at Cargill’s beef slaughterhouse south of Calgary were put off last week.

That plant was the site of a major outbreak last year, with nearly half of its 2,200 workers testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Shandro says that postponement was due to a reduction and delay in last week’s Moderna vaccine shipment.

Alberta Health reported 1,437 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths connected to the virus on Sunday.

Alberta Health said 932 more variant cases had been identified.

The province had 20,136 active cases, 159,603 recoveries and 2,067 deaths as of Sunday.

The active variant case total is 12,299, which is 61.1 per cent of all active cases, the government said.

The new cases came from 17,025 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 8.6 per cent, according to the chief medical officer of health.

Alberta Health said 594 people were in hospital, with 140 of the individuals in intensive care.

The government said 1,398,673 vaccine doses had been administered as of April 24, and 271,490 Albertans are fully immunized.

— With files from Global News