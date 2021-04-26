Police investigate after teen driver hurt in Abbotsford crash early Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A teen driver was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after an early morning crash in Abbotsford.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was driving on McCallum Road near the Highway 11 intersection at 1:27 a.m. when a police vehicle asked her to pull over.

She did not stop but within seconds collided with a cement barrier on Highway 11, police said.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called out to investigate what happened. This agency looks at any incident involving police that results in serious injury or death.

McCallum Road remains closed at that location Monday.

Police have not released why officers were asking the woman to pull over and stop.