Traffic

Police investigate after teen driver hurt in Abbotsford crash early Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Abbotsford police asked a woman to pull over early Monday and when she didn't stop she then crashed into a cement barrier on Highway 11. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police asked a woman to pull over early Monday and when she didn't stop she then crashed into a cement barrier on Highway 11. Global News

A teen driver was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after an early morning crash in Abbotsford.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was driving on McCallum Road near the Highway 11 intersection at 1:27 a.m. when a police vehicle asked her to pull over.

She did not stop but within seconds collided with a cement barrier on Highway 11, police said.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called out to investigate what happened. This agency looks at any incident involving police that results in serious injury or death.

Read more: Public warned after Abbotsford woman finds man climbing ladder to her balcony

McCallum Road remains closed at that location Monday.

Police have not released why officers were asking the woman to pull over and stop.

