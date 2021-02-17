Public warned after Abbotsford woman finds man climbing ladder to her balcony

Send this page to someone via email

Police are reminding Abbotsford residents to ensure their homes are well secured at night, after a “disturbing” trespassing incident Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman living in a second floor apartment near Robertson Avenue and Ware Street awoke around 4:30 a.m. to find a man climbing a ladder to her balcony.

According to police, when the man realized the apartment’s occupant could see him, he quickly climbed down and fled, looking over his shoulder as he ran away.

2:00 More than 100 people displaced by Abbotsford apartment complex fire More than 100 people displaced by Abbotsford apartment complex fire

“We’re not too sure what the intention of this man was,” Sgt. Judy Bird said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bird said the ladder had been stolen from a nearby work truck.

The incident was a good reminder for all residents, including those in apartments, to check their properties nightly to ensure they are secure, she added.

“We do remind people that you need to shut your balcony door, you need to lock it,” she said.

“Make sure you lock your doors and if you can, please remove anything from your balcony that might entice thieves.”

The suspect is described as six feet tall and heavy set. He was wearing a dark jacket and grey sweat pants with a pair of shorts pulled over them.