Crime

Public warned after Abbotsford woman finds man climbing ladder to her balcony

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 8:25 pm
Abbotsford police are reminding the public to ensure their homes are well secured, after a woman caught a man climbing a ladder to her balcony early Wednesday morning.
Abbotsford police are reminding the public to ensure their homes are well secured, after a woman caught a man climbing a ladder to her balcony early Wednesday morning. Global News

Police are reminding Abbotsford residents to ensure their homes are well secured at night, after a “disturbing” trespassing incident Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman living in a second floor apartment near Robertson Avenue and Ware Street awoke around 4:30 a.m. to find a man climbing a ladder to her balcony.

Read more: ‘We want justice’: Family appeals to hit-and-run driver after Abbotsford woman horrifically injured

According to police, when the man realized the apartment’s occupant could see him, he quickly climbed down and fled, looking over his shoulder as he ran away.

“We’re not too sure what the intention of this man was,” Sgt. Judy Bird said.

Bird said the ladder had been stolen from a nearby work truck.

Read more: Woman tied up, man’s wrist broken in Abbotsford home invasion: police

The incident was a good reminder for all residents, including those in apartments, to check their properties nightly to ensure they are secure, she added.

“We do remind people that you need to shut your balcony door, you need to lock it,” she said.

“Make sure you lock your doors and if you can, please remove anything from your balcony that might entice thieves.”

The suspect is described as six feet tall and heavy set. He was wearing a dark jacket and grey sweat pants with a pair of shorts pulled over them.

