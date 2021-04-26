Menu

Crime

Halifax police say man attacked by someone with chainsaw and a tree trimmer

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 8:38 am
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Global News

A man and woman were charged by Halifax Regional Police for being involved in a fight on Sunday night.

In a release, police said one of the men attacked another man with a chainsaw and tree trimmer outside a home in the 100 to 200 block of Caledonia Road in Dartmouth.

Police say third man intervened and stopped the fight before anyone was injured. He was later struck by a vehicle driven by a woman which appears to have jumped the roadside curb intending to strike the victim.

There were no serious injuries reported.

A 45-year-old Dartmouth man and 47-year-old Lower Sackville woman were charged with assault with a weapon and possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

Police said both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a future date.

