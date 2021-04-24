Search for missing Winnipeg man expands, family offering 10k reward

Send this page to someone via email

More than a week after he went missing, the search for a Winnipeg man expanded on Saturday. The family is now offering money in exchange for help.

Amninder Grewal, 31, hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 15. His family said he went to Kildonan Place Mall to pay a cellphone bill that evening, and then took a cab to the North End.

After spending the week searching for him, his sister-in-law, Manpreet Grewal, said no new leads have turned up.

“We’ve expanded our search and asked our community members to come out,” Manpreet said.

Dozens of family members, friends and community organizations met at Michelle Jean Park on Saturday and split up into groups to knock on doors in the area as well as check backyards and garbage bins for clues.

The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the return or location of Amninder.

“Our minds are just on 24/7 … thinking of different scenarios, situations that he could be in,” Manpreet said.

“Bank records just show his last transactions from that Thursday where we know he was well and other than that he has not made any transactions through his account and we’re still waiting on Bell MTS, unfortunately it takes a week to get records from them.”

View image in full screen Amninder Grewal, 31, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 15, 2021. Courtesy: Manpreet Grewal

Darryl Contois of the Evelyn Memorial Search Team is helping to search.

Contois has been helping families find missing loved ones for decades, but even with that experience, he said there is not enough information to go on in the Amninder Grewal case to suggest what may have happened.

“I’ve been out every day, I’ve been searching the river, searching the area,” Contois said. “I haven’t found any sign of him.”

Winnipeg Search and Rescue, along with the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Person’s unit, held a search as well Saturday morning.

Crews did a search of greenspaces, riverbanks and went out on the water.